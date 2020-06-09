Science from home: Water cycle in a bag

What you need:

Clear, plastic bag that zips on top

Water

Tape

Window in direct sunlight

Marker (Optional)

Food coloring (Optional

Steps:

1. (Optional) Use the marker to decorate the bag: draw a sun on the top (by the zipper), water on the bottom, and clouds in the middle

2. Add water into the baggie (Only about 1-2 inches of water in the bottom)

3. (Optional) Add a few drops of food coloring into the bag so that we can see the water better

4. Tape the bag onto a window where it will receive direct sunlight

5. Watch the result over time (Check in within an hour, 2 hours and the next day)



























The science and how this applies to our atmosphere:

This experiment demonstrates how water is recycled as it goes from bodies of water into our atmosphere and then rains back down.

When we draw on the bag, we’re making note of the things that we can see during the water cycle: water, the sun and clouds.

The 4 stages of the water cycle are water, evaporation, condensation and precipitation.

In order to get the cycle going, we need water on the ground. This is easily found in things like lakes and rivers.

Evaporation happens as the sun heats up the water, and eventually turns the water from a liquid form into a gas. This gas is called water vapor and rises as the heat lowers its density.

Condensation is what happens as the water starts to cool down. As the water droplets cool down and condense, clouds form.

Once the clouds become filled with too many water droplets, they become heavy and precipitation or rain will fall.

Once the water falls to the ground, we can start this cycle all over again.