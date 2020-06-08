Science from home: The power of low pressure

What you need:

Plate

Glass jar or cup that you can see through

Small candle

(Optional) Something to hold the candle upright if it cannot stand on its own

Water

Food coloring (optional)

Match/ something to light the candle

Steps:

1. Place candle in the middle of the plate (Candle should be able to stand on its own. Try adding something like clay to stabilize the candle if it cannot stand on its own)

2. (Optional) Add food coloring to the water so that you can see it better

3. Pour water into the plate (Use enough so that the plate is full, but not overflowing)

4. Light the candle

5. Cover candle with the glass jar

6. Watch what happens













































The science and how this applies to our atmosphere & storms:

This experiment demonstrates the power of pressure.

When we lit the candles, the fire instantly the air around it warmer things warmer. When we put the glass jar over the lit candle, we were able to contain the hot air.

However, after the candles were extinguished, the temperature began to rapidly drop. As a result, this lowered the pressure within the cup.

Air flows from high pressure to low pressure. So, when we lowered the pressure in the glass jar, the water flowed in.

Hurricanes, like most thunderstorms, and a deep area of low pressure. And just like what we saw in this experiment, the stronger the area of low pressure is (or the more intense the hurricane becomes), the more air and moisture it will be able to suck in to keep it going.