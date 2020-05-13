Science from home: Temperature and pressure

What you need:

Plastic (2 Litre) Bottle

Hot water

Cold water

Ice cubes (optional)

Container for cold water

Balloon (or cap for water bottle)

Steps:





















Gather all of your ingredients Carefully pour hot water into the plastic bottle (fill about 1/4 to 1/2 the way up) Place a balloon over the opening of the bottle and watch results Fill a bowl, or other container, with cold water (add ice cubes if available) Place the water bottle (with balloon still closing off the mouth of the bottle) into the cold water and watch results

The science and how this applies to our atmosphere:

After pouring in the hot water and closing off the mouth of the bottle, it began to expand and eventually even fill up the balloon.

Eventually, the warmer air needed more space than what was provided in the bottle. So, as they tried to escape, they were caught in the balloon and inflated it. Another thing that we have done in the bottle is create a higher pressure.

By contrast, cold air molecules pack in closer together.

So, when we put the bottle into the cold water, we lowered the air pressure within the bottle. As the pressure inside the bottle fell below the pressure of the room, the falls of the bottle started to crush in.

In meteorology, a change in pressure like this greatly influences the wind.

The wind moves from high pressure to low pressure, and if the two are close together, or we see a big pressure difference over a small area, you will end up with a very breezy wind.

Other ways you see this every day:

You can see this in anything that needs to be inflated like tires on a car or bike, or even with soccer balls or baseballs.

On cold days, the air molecules condense, taking up less space and will deflate the object. On a warmer day, the air molecules spread out and can work to inflate the object. This is because warm air molecules move faster and take up more air.