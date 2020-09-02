Science from home: Rainbow Milk

What you need:

Whole milk

Food coloring

Cotton swab

Dish soap

Shallow container (plate, bowl)

Steps:

Pour milk into the container (about an inch deep) Add drops of food coloring into the middle of the milk Dip the cotton swab into some dish soap Place the tip on the soap covered cotton swab in the middle of the milk Watch results

















The science and how this applies to us every day:

What you are watching is a reaction between the mild and the soap.

Milk is made up of water, fat and proteins. When we add in the soap, it bonds to the fat molecules and proteins in the milk. This bond is so strong that it starts to move the water and the water based food coloring away.

The swirling that you see is everything else moving around to make room for the dish soap and fat bond together. This is why you’ll see a greater reaction from fattier milks like whole milk or 2%.

Now, think about why you use soap. You might use it when your hands are dirty, greasy or oily. While it might not look as pretty when you wash your hands, the same thing is happening. The soap bonds to the grease or oil that is on your hands, and then it can be washed away with water.