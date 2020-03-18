Science From Home: Rainbow Foam

What you need:

Clear container

Baking soda

Vinegar

Food coloring

Eyedropper or syringe

Steps:

Fill container (Any size will work) with baking soda.

Add color to the baking soda by dropping food dye on top of the baking soda.

Or, dye the baking soda before adding it to your container.

Fill your syringe or eyedropper with vinegar.

Add drops of vinegar to to the baking soda and watch the reaction.



The science:

What you’re watching is a chemical reaction, a response where you start with one set of substances and the atoms transform into another combination.

This also demonstrates what happens when you combine an acid and a base.

Baking soda is the base, an chemically is bicarbonate (NaHCO3). Vinegar is acetic acid (HCH3COO).

When combined, the equation is NaHCO3 + HC2H302 = NaC2H302 + H2O + CO2.

The most visible is CO2, which is carbon dioxide gas. which makes the bubbles and creates a rainbow foam!

These bubbles are not dangerous and are similar to what you see when you open up a carbonated drink.

Once the gas escapes and the bubbles dissipate, you will have NaC2H30, which is salt, and H2O, which is water.