Science From Home: Precip and Why it rains

What you need:

Clear container (jar, cup, bowl)

Room temperature water

Shaving cream (cream, not gel)

Food coloring



Steps:

Fill clear jar about 3/4 the way with water Add a layer of shaving cream on top of the water (A thin layer that covers the all of the water works best) Add a few drops of food coloring, then watch Add more drops of food coloring, then watch results

How you see this everyday:

The atmosphere acts like a fluid, so we can use water to represent that, and the shaving cream to act like the cloud.

When the shaving cream is sprayed in, it will start to flatten where the water is. This creates a cloud base.

The food coloring represents increased moisture or more rain drops building up in the cloud.

Eventually, there’s too much in the cloud. The water droplets get too heavy and fall to the ground as precipitation.

This is where the temperature in the atmosphere becomes important. If the temperature is above 32 degrees, this precipitation is rain. If it is below freezing from cloud to ground, we get snow. However, if there if the layers in the atmosphere have different temperatures we could get something else like sleet. Sleet, for example is formed when the precip fall from the clouds, hits a warmer layer in the atmosphere that is above freezing and turns it into rain. Then, as it moves closer to the ground, it interacts with air that is below freezing and turns it into ice.