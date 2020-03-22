Science from home: Inflating a balloon with CO2

What you need:

Clear bottle

Balloon

Funnel

Baking soda

Vinegar

Steps:

Gather supplies

2. Place the funnel into the opening of the balloon, then add around 1/3 cup of baking soda

3. Inside the bottle, add about a cup of vinegar

4. Place the mouth of the balloon over the opening of the bottle, careful not to spill anything

5. Once the balloon is secured, carefully hold the balloon up so that the baking soda drops into the bottle

6. Watch for the reaction

7. Use this as a control, then see what happens with different ratios of vinegar and baking soda





How this applies to our atmosphere:

When you combine the baking soda vinegar, you get a chemical reaction which leaves you with salt, water and carbon dioxide gas.

The chemical equation for this is the equation is NaHCO3 + HC2H302 = NaC2H302 + H2O + CO2.

Bicarbonate is the baking soda, acetic acid (HCH3COO) is the vinegar. When combined you combine them Sodium acetate (NaC2H302), or salt and water (H2o) are left in the bottle while CO2, carbon dioxide, gas tries to escape.

Since the only place for the rising gas to escape is into the balloon, the gas inflates it!

Carbon dioxide gas isn’t dangerous, and actually plays a very important role in our atmosphere since it is found in air and water as part of the carbon cycle.

Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that traps infrared radiation heat in the atmosphere. It plays a crucial role in the weathering of rocks and is the carbon source for plants.

It is also important in helping plants go through photosynthesis, converting carbon dioxide into food compounds and releasing oxygen for us to breathe.