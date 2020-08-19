Science from home: How to get an egg into a bottle

What you need:
- Boiled egg
- Glass bottle
- Small piece of paper
- Lighter
Steps:
- Gather all materials
- Peel hard boiled egg and check to make sure that the egg does not fit into the mouth of the glass container
- Fold piece of paper so that it is thin enough to fit into the bottle
- Light piece of paper on fire
- Quickly drop paper into bottle
- Place boiled egg on the mouth of the bottle
- Wait and watch what happens
The science and how this applies to our atmosphere & storms:
Before the experiment began, the egg does not into the bottle because it is larger than the mouth or entrancement of the bottle. To change this, we need to change the pressure.
Initially, the air inside and outside of the bottle are the same. To change this, we started by changing the temperature.
When we heated up the air inside the bottle, it began to expand. As a result of the air expanding and trying to escape, you might have noticed that the egg started to wiggle around or shift.
As the water, and air inside of the bottle, began to cool and condense, the pressure inside of the bottle lowered. Once the pressure inside of the bottle was lower than outside the bottle, the egg was sucked inside.
This same principle applies to our atmosphere. Weather patterns travel around the world because air flows from high pressure systems toward low pressure systems.
What you need:
- Hot water
- Glass bottle
- Boiled egg
Steps:
- Gather all materials
- Peel hard boiled egg and check to make sure that the egg does not fit into the mouth of the glass container
- Bring water to a boil
- Pour water into a glass bottle (fill about half way)
- Place boiled egg on the mouth of the bottle
- Wait and watch what happens