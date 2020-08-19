Science from home: How to get an egg into a bottle

Sprawling high pressure centered to our northwast is bringing in cooler and drier air from the northeast. Today will be a sunny day with a little more cloud cover by this afternoon. Low humidity and below average temperatures will give today an autumnal feel. The high will be a few degrees below average around 80.

Under a clear sky the overnight low will drop into the low-to-mid 50s. We will repeat this temperature pattern again tomorrow adding a degree or two to the afternoon high.