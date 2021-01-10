Science from home demonstration: How to make a cloud in a jar

One of the trademarks of winter in Ohio is a cloudy sky. So, it seemed fitting to show you an experiment about how clouds form by creating a cloud in a jar.

Before we get going, I want to go over what you’ll need for this experiment. Most of the materials are probably things that you have at home.

You’ll need some hot water, ice, hair spray, a clear cup or jar and something to cover that clear container like a lid or a place.

Now that you have everything gathered, let’s get started!



Take your hot water and fill up the jar about half way. Quickly grab the hairspray and give it a squirt into the cup or jar. Then, quickly cover the jar with a lid or plate and put the ice on top.



While we let that sit, I want to talk about what is going on.



Let’s start with the hot water. Since hot air is less dense than cool air, it rises. So it was important to cap off the jar as fast as possible. What’s rising inside the jar is not only air, but water vapor, or water in a gas form. When the air rises to the top, it not only gets capped off by the lid on top, but there’s a big temperature contrast created by the ice on top.



This help to quickly cool the water vapor. As it cools, it begins to condense, and needs something to hold on to. That’s where that squirt of hairspray come in.



The hairspray in the experiment represents what’s called “cloud condensation nucelli.” In our atmosphere this cloud condensation nuclei can come in the form of dust, smoke or other pollution.

Once the water vapor condenses onto the hairspray, it forms what looks like a cloud. And if you look close enough, you might even see little water droplets not only in the cloud, but streaming down the side.



So, not only have we created a cloud inside of this jar, but enough water vapor has condensed inside of that clouds to make it heavy enough to rain.

