Science from Home: Demonstrating how cold fronts trigger instability

With more families at home, meteorologist Liz McGiffin shows us a fun experiment to try to explain cold fronts.

Since the atmosphere acts like a fluid, start by filling a pan that you can see through with room temperature water.

On one end, add blue food coloring and ice. On the other end add hot water and red food coloring.

Watch how the two react.

This represents what happens when a cold front, a shift in wind bringing in colder air, moves through and how it can trigger instability to fuel thunderstorms.

Since cold air is more dense, it sinks to the bottom. Warmer air is less dence, so it is forced upward by the cold air.

This upward motion creates instability in our atmosphere and works as a trigger for thunderstorms when enough moisture is in place.

For a break down of this experiment, check out https://www.nbc4i.com/weather/science-from-home-cold-fronts-creating-instability/