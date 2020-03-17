Science from home: Cold fronts creating instability

What you need:

Clear pan

Room temperature water

Ice cubes

Warm water

Food coloring (2 colors)



Steps:

Start by filling your clear pie pan or container about 2/3 of the way with room temperature water. The water will represent our atmosphere since it acts like a fluid.

On one side add ice cubes and blue food coloring. You can dye the ice cubes blue (or whatever color you want) the night before, or add the dye directly to the ice.

This will represent cold air moving in.

On the other side of the pan, add warm water and red food coloring to represent warmer air.

Watch how the two contrasting temperatures interact. You will probably notice that the cold air moves faster and sinks to the bottom.

As the cold water spreads, it continues to force the warmer water upward. Upward motion creates instability. This forced upward motion creating instability as a cold front moves through is why a cold front is often associated with storms.

If you let the water sit, the red water will cool and the cold water will eventually warm up. As the water becomes the same temperature, it will become purple. This represents stability in our atmosphere.



How you see this everyday:

The atmosphere acts like a fluid, so we can use water to demonstrate how it work.

You might have noticed, even in your house, that warm air rises and cold air sinks, which is why your will often be much cooler than the top level of your home.

The same is true with the atmosphere!

Since cold air is more dense than warm air, it has molecules closer together it sinks to the bottom and pushes the warm air up.

This is what happens with a cold front. It forces warm air up, creating instability.

That instability is a key ingredient needed for thunderstorms.