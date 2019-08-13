Scattered Storms Today

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, breezy and humid.High 85

Tonight: Chance of showers and storms before midnight. Low 68

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 84

Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. 82(65)

Friday: Brilliant sunshine. 83(62)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Live VIPIR Radar is showing heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area this morning. The strongest storms have heavy downpours and a few severe storms that can produce damaging winds including the possibility of an isolated brief spin up tornado. Morning temps are in the 70s.



Two cold fronts will cross the area today and tonight. The first one is being dragged southeast through the region by surface low pressure. A secondary cold front will push down from the Great Lakes to southern Ohio through tomorrow morning.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become less intense after this morning and will taper off by midnight tonight. The storms will be most likely southeast this afternoon. Today’s high temperature will be in the mid-80s in Columbus. Heat indices will be around or just above 90. South of I-70 heat indices may be in the upper 90s. Tonight’s low will be in the muggy upper-60s. Patchy fog will develop by daybreak.

That will conclude the dramatic portion of our forecast. The rest of the week will be very quiet with mostly sunny days and partly cloudy nights though there is a slight risk of isolated afternoon pop-ups Thursday.



Enjoy Your Day!

-Bob