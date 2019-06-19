Scattered Storms, Flooding Possible

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Scattered showers, chance of storms, heavy rain possible.High 81

Tonight: Showers, chance of storms, heavy rain possible, muggy. Low 69

Thursday: Showers and storms, breezy afternoon. High 77

Friday: Brilliant sun, puffy clouds. 80(61)

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers likely, scattered storms. 82(63)

Sunday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. 87(68)





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Two-thirds of the state including Central Ohio is in the marginal risk area for strong, possibly severe thunderstorms today. The Flash Flood Watch is in effect until this evening. There is a chance of heavy rain with today’s showers. Thunderstorms will be most likely starting this afternoon and evening. Some storms may produce damaging winds. Highs will be in the low 80s. Tonight’s low will be in the upper-60s.

The unsettled weather pattern continues with a chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. The risk for severe weather will shift to the extreme eastern part of the state. We get a break in the pattern Friday when it will be dry and sunny. Weekend showers and thunderstorms will be more scattered.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob