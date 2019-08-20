Scattered storms again today, possibly strong/severe

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, humid, chance of afternoon storms. High 91

Tonight: Chance of showers and storms, warm, muggy. Low 71

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, humid, chance of showers and storms. High 90

Thursday: Partly cloudy, humid, chance of afternoon storms. 82(68)

Friday: Partly cloudy, less humid afternoon. 80(60)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

There are some areas of patchy fog mainly outside the outer belt this morning.



Hot, humid weather will continue today with highs around 90 and heat indices into about the mid-90s again. Scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening. The likelihood of severe storms is marginal today with strong winds as the primary threat and a chance of hail. We could still get around a quarter inch of rain with some storms.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms should peak tomorrow when a cold front will drop across the region. Highs will be near-90 today and tomorrow.



High pressure will build into the region from the north starting Thursday. That will bring us drier and cooler air into the weekend. Highs will be several degrees cooler, in the low to mid-80s.

Happy Tuesday.

-Bob