COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Partly sunny, showers, stray storms. High 77

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 60

Saturday: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers. High 78

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 80 (62)

Monday: Sunny, warm. High 82 (61)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Today will be another mostly cloudy day. There is a chance of showers through early afternoon. Then showers will be likely with a slight risk of thunderstorms until around sunset. The showers will begin to dry out this evening. By morning skies will be partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and storms will linger east of the I-71 corridor. It will be partly cloudy to partly sunny with high pressure building into the region. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s again. There will be a slight chance of showers east Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday’s high will be around 80 with sunshine.

Monday will be sunny and warm. The high will be in the low 80s. A cold frontal system will bring a chance of showers and possible thundershowers late Monday and Monday night. Skies will clear out again and by Tuesday it will be sunny and warm. It will still be sunny but a little cooler midweek.

Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!!!

-Bob