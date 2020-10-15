Scattered showers today, the coldest air of the season on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This morning: A few clouds, very mild. Dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

Today: Increasing clouds, afternoon showers. High 67

Tonight: Showers taper off, gradually partly cloudy. Low 41

Friday: Partly cloudy to sunny, cool. High 55

Saturday: Frosty morning, sunny and cool. 34/59

Sunday: Partly sunny, milder. 42/64

Monday: Scattered showers. 43/60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The sky will become increasingly cloudy ahead of a strong cold front that will cross the state today. Scattered showers associated with the front will also move across the state. They will be spotty in some areas because the atmosphere is so dry. Precipitation totals are expected to be very low, less than a tenth of an inch, for that reason. It will be breezy and seasonably warm. The temperature will peak around noon in the mid to upper 60s before dropping back to the low 50s by sunset. Showers will taper off tonight. The low will be near 40. Patchy frost in colder areas will be possible.

While the showers move out dry air will move in with a large area of high pressure that will ooze into the region. It will become very sunny but the temperature will be well shy of the average, only reaching the low to mid 50s tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow night the combination of very dry air, mostly clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop into the low to mid-30s. A few spots may get as cold as the upper-20s depending on some light cloud cover. Widespread frost and possibly our first freeze will occur early Saturday morning. Saturday’s high will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be milder with highs in the 60s. The chance of rain returns Monday and Monday night. Tuesday will be dry. Highs will be near 60.

Happy Thursday!

-Bob