Scattered gusty storms today and unsettled weather heading into the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms, windy. High 74

Tonight: Showers, chance of thunderstorms, breezy. Low 55

Friday: Mostly sunny, isolated PM showers. High 76

Saturday: Partly cloudy, afternoon showers, chance of storms. High 73 (52)

Sunday: A chance of showers, partly sunny. High 65 (49)

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 69 (47)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Rain and a few embedded thunderstorms ahead of a western cold front will manage to work their way into southwestern and western Ohio this morning. Showers with a scattered thunderstorms will be likely this afternoon. Though the risk of severe storms is on the low end of the scale at marginal there will still be wind gusts as high as 30-35 miles per hour. The threat of tornadoes is very low. Today’s high temperature will be in the mid-70s.

Chances of showers won’t be quite as high tomorrow. This weekend will have showers mainly in the afternoons and at night. Saturday’s high will be around 75. Sunday’s will be in the mid-60s, still above the average.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs between 65 and 70. There will be another chance of showers on Wednesday.

Don’t forget your umbrella today!!

-Bob