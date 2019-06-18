Same Wet Pattern Continues

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Showers, chance of storms, some heavy rain, humid. High 78

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and thunder. Low 65

Wednesday: Spotty showers early, afternoon showers and storms, possibly severe. High 82

Thursday: Showers, mainly afternoon thunderstorms. 79(67)

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm. 80(61)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers, isolated thunder. 82(64)

Sunday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. 87(68)





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We will have chances of showers and thunderstorms through Thursday afternoon thanks, in part, to theoscillating frontal boundary still hanging around the region. In this warm, humid and unstable air mass some of the storms could produce heavy downpours as well as thunderstorms today. The high will be in the mid to upper 70s.

It will quiet down overnight, becoming partly cloudy with a showers and thunderstorms tapering off before daybreak. Lows will be in the mid-60s.



There will be a slight chance of showers Wednesday morning and a better chance of showers with thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs will be around 80.

The afternoon will be the best chance of thunderstorms again Thursday. Thursday night skies will turn partly cloudy and it will stay that way Friday. Chances of showers and thunderstorms will be scattered this weekend.

I hope you have a good day!

-Bob