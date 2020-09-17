Sally drenches Southeast as Atlantic remains historically active

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Southeast U.S. has been soaked by Hurricane Sally, which made landfall early Wednesday (5:45 a.m. ET) near Gulf Shores, Ala., as a Category 2 hurricane. A peak gust of 99 mph was recorded at Elberta, Ala.

The remnants of Sally moved through Georgia Thursday, heading northeast toward the Carolinas, with an axis of very heavy rain (6 to 10 inches) extending northeast to the Mid-Atlantic coast.

Upwards of 30 inches of rain inundated areas around Pensacola, Fla., as the slow-moving hurricane approached the upper Gulf Coast, causing catastrophic flooding. Hundreds of water rescues occurred in southeastern Alabama and western Florida Panhandle, and more than 500,000 homes and businesses lost power in the storm.

The most powerful storm in the Atlantic Basin is Hurricane Teddy, a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, more than 600 miles east of the Leeward Islands. The storm is expected to turn northwest and pass near or over Bermuda Monday.

A record-tying five named named tropical cyclones (Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy and Vicky) were in progress over the Atlantic Basin earlier in the week, which last occurred in 1971, according to the National Hurricane Center. The record for tropical storms (39 mph or greater) and hurricanes (74 mph and greater) at one time is four, occurring in six different years.

Wilfred is expected to form Thursday afternoon in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and meander off the coast of Mexico, before drifting north-northeast during the weekend. Another disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic could be the next named storm, which will require using the Greek alphabet (Alpha, Beta, Gamma).

The layer of smoke aloft from the Western wildfires that reached the East Coast and parts of northern Europe has diminished a little, after several days of a yellowish haze in Ohio. More than 80 active wildfires Thursday continued to loft smoke and ash high into the atmosphere from California to Washington and across portions of the northern Rockies.