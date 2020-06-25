Saharan dust could reach Ohio later this weekend, but rain may diffuse the optical effects

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The vast plume of dust that originated over North Africa last weekend reached the Gulf Coast states of the United States Thursday, after traveling more than 5,000 miles across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

The east-to-west trajectory of the hazy coloration on satellite imagery is driven by easterly trade winds that flow in the tropics. The African Easterly Jet, at a higher altitude, was weaker than usual in June, which allowed more dust to accumulate that is generated by thunderstorms. Storm outflow produced large swaths of dust over the Sahara Desert that were drawn up into the atmosphere and transported westward by the upper-level winds.

Modern satellite records over the past 15 years indicate this is the thickest Saharan Air Layer (SAL) ever tracked across the tropical Atlantic. The visibility in Puerto Rico dipped to just 3 miles Wednesday, dimming the sky in a soupy light-gray haze.

Where to expect the dust plume

High pressure off the southeastern U.S. will direct the plume of dust northward into the southern states, but large clusters of thunderstorms moving inland from the Gulf could mitigate more health impacts by washing out some of the particles. Locally, 7 to 9 inches of rain have fallen in southeastern Texas and southern Louisiana in the past 24 hours.

Residents of Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Florida will experience a milky brownish haze and noticeable decrease in air quality the next several days. A second surge will spread northward over the weekend up the Mississippi River valley and spill eastward as far north as Ohio, but the denser concentrations will remain over the Southeastern states.

Optical effects of a dust in upper atmosphere

Dust plumes reaching the U.S. are not unusual, but normally most of the residue settles to the ground, with high-altitude dust offering glorious sunrises and sunsets.

The dust particles are slightly larger than oxygen and nitrogen molecules in the air that effectively scatter sunlight, taking out most of the blue, while creating red-tinged sunrises and sunsets. At these times, when the sun is at a low angle and sunlight passes through a deeper layer of the atmosphere, scattering and refraction of sunlight are maximized.

One positive inpact of the Saharan Air Layer is to limit hurricane development in the Atlantic Basin because the air is sinking and drying. Incipient tropical systems that ingest dusty air tend to fall apart,although tropical easterly waves with accompanying thunderstorms can survive reasonably well.

Stay tuned for the latest information on the track of the dust plume on NBC4i.com/weather or the NBC4 mobile weather app, which is a free download on Google Play or the App Store.