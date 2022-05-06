A Flood Watch is in effect for central and southern Ohio until 1 a.m.

A slow-moving storm system will travel east along the Ohio River over the next few days, bringing several rounds of rain and embedded storms. The morning band of rain associated with the first of two waves of low pressure brought a soaking 1-1.5 inches of rain to much of central and southwest Ohio.

After an early afternoon lull, showers and a few storms will develop this afternoon over southern Ohio, where temperatures warm to near 70, accompanied by heavy rain and gusty winds. The air will be cooler and less unstable near and north of I-70, with mainly rain showers and some rumbles.

Showers will linger on Saturday with a cool northerly wind, as an upper low drifts over the upper Ohio Valley, and a secondary storm forms off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. Temperatures will cooler, with readings near 60.

Some clouds will linger on Mother’s Day, with enough sunshine o push readings back into the seasonal upper 60s. A building ridge of high pressure aloft next week will send temperatures soaring into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Forecast

Friday: Scattered showers, storms. High 67

Tonight: Showers continue. Low 52

Saturday: Light showers, cool. High 59

Sunday: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 67 (46)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 74 (48)

Tuesday: Warm sunshine. High 80 (54)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 82 (55)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 84 (58)