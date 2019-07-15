Remnants of Barry Will Bring Rain Midweek

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, scattered p.m. storms.High 90

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms, muggy. Low 72

Tuesday: Partly sunny, steamy, scattered storms. High 88

Wednesday: Showers, storms, humid day. 85(72)

Thursday: Partly sunny, few showers, storms, humid. 90(73)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Higher humidity is creeping back into the region already this morning. A frontal boundary to the south/west will lift north/east today. What that means for Central Ohio is a muggy Monday with thicker high clouds from Barry’s remnants and isolated to scattered showers and storms mainly this afternoon. Highs will be within a degree or two of 90. Heat indices will be in the mid-90s.

Storms will tend to taper off in most areas with the loss of daytime heating this evening. Expect a muggy night with lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be very warm and humid with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Tuesday night the precipitation leftover from Barry will begin to slowly lift across the Ohio Valley. We can expect rain and thunderstorms, some with locally heavy rainfall through Wednesday.

Try To Stay Cool And Hydrated!

-Bob