COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Thirty years ago, a great blizzard in the middle of March enveloped the Eastern Seaboard, extending as far west as the Ohio Valley.
A weekend storm that was initially supposed to brush central Ohio with several inches of snow and strong winds was so mammoth in scope that heavy snow bands expanded across the eastern half of Ohio on Saturday, March 13, 1993.
The Blizzard of ’93, referred to as the “Storm of the Century” near the Eastern Seaboard produced prodigious snowfalls on the eastern slopes of the mountains and snarled transportation for days.
Four inches of snow blanketed parts of the Florida Panhandle as the storm developed in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Friday, March 12, and tornadoes raked the southern part of the state.
Nearly three feet of snow covered the mountains in northern Georgia, and 13 inches fell at Birmingham, Ala., as low pressure intensified rapidly moving northward along the Atlantic Coast.
Light snow began falling on Friday evening, Mar. 12, across the Buckeye State. Snowfall rates increased Saturday afternoon across central and eastern Ohio. Columbus received 5 inches of snow, accompanied by wind gusts reaching 41 mph, and up to 50 mph in the eastern counties, creating blizzard conditions.
The snow really piled up in southeastern Ohio, totaling 20 inches at Newport in Washington County, and 19.5 inches at Marietta. On the West Virginia side of the Ohio River, National Weather Service offices at Parkersburg (20.3 inches) and Huntington (22.5 inches) reached record March snowfalls.
The top snowfall was 56 inches at Mount Le Conte, Tennessee. Pittsburgh was buried under 25.2 inches of snow, and three to four feet fell in the highest elevations of the Appalachians.
A mid-March cold wave followed the storm, with readings plunging into the single digits on the mornings of March 14-15.