Relief from rain, next up: gusty winds and cooler weather

A Flood Warning for Delaware County and northern Licking County is in effect until 10:15 a.m.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10am until 8pm today. Southwest winds of 25-30 miles per hour and gusts to 46 could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may occur.

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Chance of a.m. showers, then partly cloudy with gusty winds. High near 65, cooler afternoon

Tonight: Mostly clear, windy and cool. Low 43

Monday: Partly sunny, windy. High 49

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, late day/evening showers. 35/48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. 37/50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Showers with a chance of thunder have all but ended from west to east this morning. In general 1-2 inches of rain, though Delaware and Licking Counties have reported 2-3 inches, fell mainly north of Columbus last evening/night with some reports of hail 1-2 inches in diameter. Flash flooding occured between Johnstown and Utica. There were a few water rescues on flooded roads.

The threat of severe weather also ends once a cold front is east of Central Ohio. The southwesterly winds will strengthen to 15-25 miles per hour with gusts as high as 46. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10am until 8pm. Unsecured objects could be blown around. Tree limbs may be blown down and power lines can also be affected. Skies will go from mostly to partly cloudy today. In the windy conditions temperatures won’t change much before noon. It will be in the mid-upper 50s by sunset.

The winds will weaken and the sky will clear tonight. Lows will be in the 40s Monday morning.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny and breezy with west winds near 11 miles per hour and wind gusts around 21. The high will be around 50.

The next system will be south of the Ohio River, but showers will sneak into southern Ohio Tuesday afternoon and into Central Ohio by evening then move out relatively quickly. Tuesday’s high will be in the upper 40s. The week will continue with below normal temps and more chances of rain by Thursday.

Hang on to your hat today!

-Bob