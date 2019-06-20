Relentless rain, with a short break heading into the weekend

Low pressure over the Northeast is bringing wrap-around showers and cooler, windy conditions overnight. Any additional light rainfall will not worsen existing flooding that has left roads covered with water, following six days of rain and downpours.

The boundary that has been with us for nearly a week, and a focus for showers and storms, will sink south of Ohio with a push of cooler, drier air Friday. A storm in the Plains will lift the frontal system north again over the weekend, with showers and storms returning on Sunday.

Tonight: Showers, windy, cooler. Low 59

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 78

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 80 (62)

Sunday: Partly sunny, pop-up storms. High 85 (66)

Monday: Clouds, humid, showers, storms. High 84 (70)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers, storms. High 83 (68)

Wednesday: Some sun, storm possible. High 82 (67)

Have a good evening! -Ben