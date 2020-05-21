Breaking News
2020 Ohio State Fair canceled
Gov. DeWine, ODH Director Dr. Acton provide update on coronavirus in Ohio

Relentless rain will ease up in time for holiday weekend

Our very soggy pattern will continue into Friday, before showers become less numerous. An upper-level low spinning over Tennessee is slowly lifting north, with a persistent stream of moisture being funneled from the Atlantic through the Carolinas, central Appalachians and Ohio Valley.

Rain or showers will continue through the evening hours, but becoming less frequent overnight. A few showers will linger on Friday, as the system slowly moves off to the east and reaches the Atlantic Coast by the weekend.

High pressure will build in from the northwest, providing some drying sunshine Saturday, although an isolated shower is still possible in the southern part of the state.

Sunday and Memorial Day will feature scattered showers and storms, but with some sun and much warmer temperatures. An upper disturbance will likely trigger spotty storms, with wider coverage during the heat of the day.

Thursday: Periods of rain, chilly. High near 60

Tonight: Showers, cool. Low 52

Friday: Mostly cloudy, little milder, scattered showers, storm p.m. High 71

Saturday: Mix sun and clouds, warmer. High 80 (56)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, few showers and storms p.m, warm and humid. High 83 (62)

Memorial Day: Partly sunny, warm, pop-up storms. High 85 (66)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, few storms. High 86 (67)

