Record setting heat to start October

As we wrap up September and head into the first few days of October, temperatures will not only be well above normal, but are on track to break records.

As our high on Monday, Sept. 30 creeps up to the 90 degree mark, it will fall just shy of the record high of 92 degrees set back in 1953. This might not be a new record, but is about 20 degrees warmer than our normal high of 71°.

While the month of September had many warm days, including a stretch from September 11-13 where we highs of 92°, it is still far from the hottest day recorded in September. The record for hottest day in September still belongs to Sept. 2, 1953 where we hit 100°.

October will be a different story. Right now, Oct. 1 could be a one for the record books for many reasons. First, we’ll start with daily records. The record for the hottest temperature recorded on the first day of October is 89°. We’re on track to pass that with a high in the low 90s, which would beat the record that has been around since 1952.

It also looks like it is going to be a very warm start to the first day of October. On Oct. 1, 1881 the morning low was only 68. This long-standing record warmest low temperature looks like it will be bumped from the history books as lows only fall to around 70.

But, the heat doesn’t stop there!

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, a century-old record could also be bumped. High temperatures are again forecast to hit around 90 degrees. This would beat the 1919 record of 88.

Just like Tuesday, Sept. 2 could also set a record for warmest low. Right now the record for lowest high temperature is 69 set just last year. But, a morning low of 70 could change that.

Low to mid 90s for highs on Tuesday will be significant not only for daily records, but for the month as well. Right now, the hottest day recorded in October in Columbus was 91, on Sept. 7, 2007. Which means a high of 92 would easily secure Oct. 2, 2019 has a new place in history.

While the heat will continue through the first half of the workweek, we’ll finally start to feel like fall again Thursday and Friday. So, don’t put those sweaters away too far!

-Liz