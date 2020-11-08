Record November warmth with abundant sunshine

Beautiful Weekend!

We easily broke the record high this afternoon (74/1945), when the mercury soared into the upper 70s in the Columbus area! Hard to imagine a nicer stretch of weather at any other time of the year, let alone November.

High pressure in the Mid-Atlantic region will promote sunshine and unseasonably warm weather in a southwesterly flow through Tuesday, with high temperatures 15 degrees above normal. A few high clouds will appear from time to time, but expect abundant sunshine and light winds, before the wind picks up Tuesday.

The next opportunity for rain will not come until Tuesday evening through the overnight hours into early Wednesday, ahead of a cold front that will cross the state. There may be some tropical moisture pulled north that would increase the rain totals before the front moves east Wednesday, followed by a return of seasonable temperatures.

As the humidity increases the next couple of days, mornings will be noticeably milder. Clouds will increase through the day on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Eta (65 mph) slammed into east-central Cuba and is back over the water heading into the Florida Straits. Strong winds and heavy rain will impact South Florida through Monday, as the storm veers northwest and then hovers in the eastern Gulf of Mexico for several days.

Forecast

Sunday: Brilliant sun, record warmth. High 79

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 50

Monday: Mostly sunny, balmy. High 77 (50)

Tuesday: Clouds increase, rain late. High 75 (56)

Veterans Day: Showers early, cooler. High 64 (58)

Thursday: Sunshine, cooler. High 60 (41)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle. High 56 (43)

Saturday: Sunny, crisp. High 54 (37)