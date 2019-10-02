Record heat again, fall’s comeback not far off

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, very warm, humid. High 91

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm. Low 67

Thursday: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers, thunder possible. High 88

Friday: Mostly sunny, finally autumnal again. 68(54)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice day. 73(47)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Once again high pressure will keep Central Ohio very warm and dry again today. A southwesterly breeze should make short work of any river valley fog this morning. In the far north a few showers, possibly with thunder, may develop in the slightly unstable air closer to a frontal system near Lake Erie. Once again record highs will be threatened in the region. 88 is the record in Columbus. Today’s high will eclipse that by a few degrees. Heat indices will be in the mid-90s.

The unseasonably warm weather should peak tomorrow with afternoon highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the mid-90s in Columbus. Locations south and west will experience highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the mid-90s today through Wednesday. It will be another warm and muggy night with lows in the upper-60s, not reaching the warmest low of 72 (1884).



Finally high pressure will begin to weaken enough, and get suppressed to the south, for a cold front to inch southeast into the region tomorrow. Scattered or isolated showers, possibly with thunder, will develop north of I-70. Warmer temps will hold on one more day for the southern half of the state possible warm enough to tie Thursday’s record high in the upper 80s (89/1953).

Friday Canadian high pressure will build into the region with much cooler and drier air. The high temperatures will be much more autumnal in the upper 60s and low 70s. Weekend highs will be in the 70s.





Try to stay cool today!

-Bob