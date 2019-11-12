Record cold on the way

After breaking the record for the most measurable snowfall in the Columbus area on November 11, cold air could set even more records the next couple days.

Yesterday, all it was going to take was 0.5″ of fresh powder to not only be the first day of the season for measurable snow, but set a new daily record for the most snow recorded on November 11. We soared past that setting a new record of 2.1″ before midnight.

Now, the cold weather is going to be in full force!

The current record for the coldest high temperature for November 12 is currently a cold 30 degrees.

Today, temperatures will stay in the 20s all day long, which will make it a second day for the record books.

The cold continues tomorrow morning. Right now, the coldest temperature recorded for November 13 is only 14 degrees back in 1911.

This is another long standing record that is forecast to be broken as temperatures fall to the lower teens. Wind chills in the morning will be even colder and in the single digits, so bundle up!