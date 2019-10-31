Rainy, windy Halloween and some very cold weather coming

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Rainy mainly before 4pm, areas of fog, windy day. High 62

Tonight: A chance of showers before midnight, windy and much cold. Low 31

Friday: Cold morning, clearing and breezy. High 46(31)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cool. 49(30)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 47(31)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 56(33)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Strong low pressure is moving towards us this morning, along a front already draped across Central Ohio. As the low lifts across the area it will bring rain, some heavy with strong winds. The heaviest rain will be through the midday and then it will taper off as we get closer to afternoon drive. There will be scattered lighter showers and drizzle this evening, but it will be very windy. Temperatures will top out in the low 60s by midday then drop in the wake of that frontal boundary into the 50 degree range by Trick or Treat times.



It will dry out Friday with leftover showers in the morning and strong winds on the backside of retreating low pressure. A Freeze Warning will be in effect Friday morning with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. Frost and freeze conditions will be enough to damage and kill sensitive vegetation and freeze outdoor plumbing.

The weekend will be cool especially in the mornings when lows will be close to freezing. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny days with highs in the 40s.



Happy Halloween!

-Bob