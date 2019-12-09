Rainy today, weather roller coaster this week

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Rainy day, breezy and mild. High 55

Tonight: Rain to scattered showers late, gusty winds. Low 35

Tuesday: Windy, colder, stray shower or flurries. High 35

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. 30(23)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cold start. 34(17)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Low pressure from the plains will lift across the Great Lakes today. That will drag a front through the Buckeye State tonight. Ahead of that front rain showers, some moderate, will move through Ohio this morning and become more scattered this afternoon. Even so rain totals should be between a quarter to half-inch with gusty winds at times. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

The cold front will cross the state tonight and be southeast of the Ohio River by daybreak. Showers will persist this evening becoming even more scattered and possibly mixed with a few flakes of light snow tomorrow morning. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s at sunrise.

Cold air behind that front will bring temperatures down during the day tomorrow. So the temperature at daybreak will be the daytime high with temperatures steady or falling all day tomorrow.



Wednesday will be sunny but still unseasonably cold like mid-January with highs near 30.

Have a great Monday! Try to stay dry.

-Bob