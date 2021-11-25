COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Rain showers, chilly. High 48

Tonight: Rain before 2am, slight chance of snow late. Low 29

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and, cooler. High 36

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 41 (24)

Sunday: Chance of rain/snow then rain. High 42 (31)





FORECAST DISCUSSION

Rain showers will move through the state ahead of a cold front today, making for a soggy Thanksgiving Day. Rainfall totals will be between a quarter inch and a half inch. Some lake effect snow showers or flurries will be possible tonight as colder air moves into central Ohio before the precipitation ends. Some light accumulations will be possible.

Though it is mild, around 45-50 early, temperatures today will end up in the low to mid-40s. Tonight’s low will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Behind the front surface high pressure will move into the region. It will dry out but it will be cooler Friday. The high will only make it into the low to mid-30s with partly sunny skies.

Saturday will be dry during the day but a weak clipper system will drop into the Ohio Valley Saturday night into Sunday. There will be a chance of a rain and snow mix changing to rain during the day Sunday with the clipper. Weekend highs will be in the low 40s. The weather will be quiet but chilly for the first of next week.

Happy Thanksgiving!!!

-Bob