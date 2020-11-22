Rainy Sunday, chilly start to holiday week

An area of low pressure moving northeast along the Ohio River and up the I-71 corridor will keep things wet and chilly through early evening, Rainfall totals are likely to range upwards of a half-inch, with the heavier amounts north of track of storm across the northwestern part of the state, where snow has mixed in at times.

Behind this system, dry, chilly weather will prevail for the beginning of the holiday week, as high pressure builds in from the west. However, cloudiness will linger Monday in the chilly air. A southwesterly flow will develop, once the high drifts east Tuesday, introducing enough moisture for clouds to thicken, with a sprinkle possible.

A developing storm east of the Rockies will shift to the mid-Mississippi Valley before heading east on Wednesday, bringing another round of rain with a few embedded thunderstorms, tapering off early Thanksgiving morning,

The weather should clear on the holiday and temperatures will be seasonal, with highs in the 50s. Dry weather is expected Friday and most of Saturday, before another system approaches with rain late in the holiday weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Chilly rain. High 45 Tonight: Rain ends early, breezy, colder. Low 34

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 44

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain late. High 48 (30)

Wednesday: Showers, milder. 54 (40)

Thanksgiving: Early rain, some clearing. High 55 (43)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 56 (39) Saturday: Partly sunny, High 51 (38)