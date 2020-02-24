Rainy start to the work week ahead of a cold blast

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers tonight, patchy fog too, low 40

Tuesday: Sct’d rain showers, mild, high 49

Wednesday: Morning showers, few snow showers late, high 46

Thursday: Cloudy skies, windy at times, high 31

Friday: Mainly cloudy, high 30

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a mild day again today with highs in the upper 40s with rain showers around. We will see rain showers increasing in coverage overnight tonight ahead of a big cold front that will push through on Wednesday.

The low associated with this rain will kick warmer air up into our area, so we will not see much of a drop in temps tonight with lows running a dozen or more degrees above normal. We will see high humidity and light to no winds, so patchy dense fog will be possible overnight tonight.

We will see numbers rebound into the upper 40s on Tuesday with rain showers scattering out during the day. I expect that we will see more rain early than late. Tuesday night there will be a lull before more rain comes in with a cold front on Wednesday.

Wednesday highs will top in the middle 40s, and then fall late. As the colder air slides in, this will drop temps, bring up the winds, and bring in some snow showers too. Snow showers should remain on the light side and not put down any accumulations.

The winds will be kind of nasty on Thursday with winds becoming gusty at times, with temps barely into the 30s with cloudy skies. Clouds will thin a touch Friday night with temps remaining in the lower 30s.

The last day of the month will be chilly as well with highs only in the lower 30s on Saturday with partly sunny skies. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs near 40. We will continue to warm up on Monday with highs near 50 with rain returning by the night.

-Dave





