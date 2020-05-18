Rainy start to the week with flooding possible

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until Tuesday Evening.

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers likely, heavy rain, p.m. thunderstorms possible. High 77

Tonight: Showers, heavy rain, chance of thunderstorms. Low 59

Tuesday: More rain, cooler. High 64

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. High 63

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. High 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front to the west is moving into a very moist environment here in Central Ohio. Showers are likely with embedded thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for central and western Ohio through Tuesday evening. Heavy rain is likely. Total rainfall amounts of 2-3 inches will be possible with some localized amounts to around 4 inches over the next 48 hours. There will be chances of flash flooding with the downpours and possibility of training, where heavy rain repeats over the same areas.

Isolated strong or severe storms may occur as temperatures peak in the mid-upper 70s. The Storm Prediction Center has us in the Marginal risk, the lowest severe risk area, for severe weather. Damaging winds will be the primary threat.

It appears, from the computer models that the rain will be in no hurry to clear the Buckeye State and will linger Tuesday. Total rainfall amounts of 2-3 inches will be possible with some localized amounts to around 4 inches. Download the Storm Team 4 Weather App and be prepared for immediate action if the Watch is upgraded to Flash Flood Warning. Tonight’s low will be in the upper 50s. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-60s.

Cooler, drier air will finally work its way into the region from the northeast and the front will eventually move south of the Ohio River. Tomorrow’s high will rebound into the mid-upper 60s.

Any showers should be in a scattered on/off pattern for the rest of the week. Highs will range from the 60s Wednesday to around 80 again this weekend.

-Bob