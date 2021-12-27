High pressure brought clearing skies Sunday, after a record Christmas rainfall (0.82″) in Columbus and pleasant travel conditions. Temperatures cooled down from a near-record high of 62 Saturday to the low 50s, still more than 10 degrees above normal.

A series of on disturbances will bring periods of rain or showers off and on through midweek. The rain Monday could be accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder, as a warm front lifts north, raising temperature to near 60 degrees in the afternoon.

After the initial surge of moisture, there will be a lull in the rain later in the day, with brief drying behind a cold front in the evening. Tuesday will start off relatively dry, before rain returns midday with the next wave of low pressure. Temperatures will be cooler, in the upper 40s.

A break in the wet pattern will occur Wednesday, with readings remaining on the mild side. A southern storm will bring rain back Wednesday night across the southeast half of the area ending early Thursday.

Cooler and drier weather will return Thursday and New Year’s Eve, with highs in the 40s. Another significant storm could be brewing for New Year’s weekend, beginning as rain and possibly ending as snow.

FORECAST

Monday: Showers, rumbles, tapering off mid-afternoon, mild. High 59

Tonight: Spotty drizzle, fog. Low 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain p.m. High 48

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, rain at night. High 52 (42)

Thursday: Clearing, little cooler. High 44 (34)

Friday: Clouds increase. High 49 (33)

Saturday: Rain. High 47 (40)

Sunday: Rain/snow, windy, colder. High 38 (33)