Rainy pattern continues

Showers and storms are moving through much of Ohio early tonight with frequent lightning and heavy downpours mostly south of the I-70 corridor.

Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for the lower Scioto River Valley for a line of strong storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

A wavy frontal boundary draped across the Ohio Valley will continue to focus rounds of showers and occasional storms across our area, as waves move along the nearly stationary front, which have provided enough spin for a few tornadoes and damaging winds.

As we have seen lately, individual storms and clusters are capable of producing damaging wind gusts and localized flooding (2-4 inches of rain). A flash flood watch continues through Tuesday evening for much of the state.

Nine tornadoes touched down in Indiana Saturday evening, with pockets of moderate damage that included the Richmond Mall — from the same complex that triggered two tornado warnings in Delaware County for rotation overhead.

Sunday’s storms spawned two EF1 tornadoes (100 mph) in northeast Ohio in Cuyahoga and Portage/Trumbull counties, the latter tracking 13 miles to near the Pennsylvania line. Storms moving through our southern areas Sunday evening caused wind damage, and a tornado warning was briefly issued in Champaign County after midnight for another rotating storm.

Very little will change in the moist southwesterly flow through late week, although weak high pressure may nose down from Canada, shifting the severe weather threat a little farther south tomorrow into Wednesday.

A more potent system will arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday, with heavy rain likely again, followed by a short dry spell at the beginning of next weekend. Daily temperature patterns will vary very little, with highs near 80 and morning readings only dipping into the upper 60s.

Tonight: Showers, storms, few downpours. Low 67

Tuesday: Scattered showers, possible storm. High 81

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, storms. High 83 (67)

Thursday: Showers, storms. High 79 (67)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 80 (63)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 83 (64)

Sunday: Warm, muggy, few storms. High 87 (68)

Have a good evening! -Ben