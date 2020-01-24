Rainy Friday, lighter rain & snow mix on Saturday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers slowing down, low 36

Saturday: Mainly rainy early, snow showers by evening, high 40

Sunday: Few early AM flurries, cloudy, high 39

Monday: Cloudy, early light mix south, high 40

Tuesday: Cloudy, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has already been a warm and wet day today with highs topping into the upper 40s to near 50 with plenty of rain already. We will see increased rain through the evening hours before rain showers start to taper down to light sprinkles later tonight.

As the low pivots toward our area, the wetter part of it will exit the state overnight with light showers possible and lows in the middle 30s. On the backside on Saturday we will see some flurries mixed with showers early, but then all rain by mid morning.

I do not expect accumulating snow early, but we will have more rain showers through the day as temps warm to around 40. Late Saturday snow showers will start to mix back into our area from the west and north, and by Saturday evening we could see our first accumulating snow of winter in Columbus.

I do not anticipate this will be a big event, mainly a light dusting to a wet half inch in grassy surfaces with roads remaining wet. Flurries will be possible early Sunday morning with lows just above freezing.

Sunday will turn cloudy and stay just above normal in the upper 30s. Another weather system will pass mainly to our south Sunday night into Monday morning. This could bring some light snow showers mixed with rain showers in the southern part of the state.

Monday will otherwise be cloudy with highs near 40. Tuesday will be cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. Wednesday will also be cloudy with highs in the lower 40s….(pattern here).

Wednesday night into early Thursday another system to our south will bring a chance of early AM snow showers, which will be light, and then temps will recover to the lower 40s, and cloudy!

Friday might be our brightest day of the next 7, as we will see some breaks, and call for a mostly cloudy day, with highs in the lower 40s.

-Dave