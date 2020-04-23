Rainy evening continues, sunshine makes a brief return ahead of more weekend rain

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers early, low 48

Friday: Cloudy early, some clearing later, high 62

Saturday: Rain showers, few late day rumbles, high 62

Sunday: Chance of showers, high 54

Monday: Clearing skies, high 61

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a soggy day today with rain showers continuing through our area this evening. Expect more rain showers to continue to move through our area before midnight tonight. I do think temps will remain in the lower 50s through midnight tonight before the low starts to move up the Ohio River valley and moves east of us.

On the backside we will see drier air starting to work in on Friday morning, with temps in the upper 40s early, the north breeze will dry the air and break the clouds slowly. We will be in the middle 50s by lunch with broken clouds, and we will top in the lower 60s later with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday clouds quickly increase with rain showers starting to move up into our area from the southwest as the low nears. I think we will have some isolated thunder possible as well on Saturday and temps will be close to normal in the lower 60s. Saturday night the rain and low will move east/northeast with temps falling to normal in the middle 40s.

Sunday on the backside of this system we will see a cool day with a northwesterly flow and some scattered showers in the forecast with highs in the middle 50s. Sunday night will see skies clearing and this will give us our coolest night with lows dropping to the upper 30s.

Monday sunshine should be the rule with some clouds and highs in the lower 60s. We will some scattered clouds again on Tuesday with rain late in the day. We will see highs back in the middle 60s on Tuesday. The rain that comes in on Tuesday will be ahead of a warm front with the low to the west.

The low will be riding along I-70 Tuesday and into Wednesday and this will keep the north cooler and the south warmer. The rain chances will continue into Wednesday as the low lifts northeast and drags a cold front through our area. I expect that we will have clearing skies next Thursday with highs in the middle 60s.

-Dave