Rainy day brings cooler temperatures, nice weekend coming up

A slow-moving cold front and associated low-pressure wave will bring periods of rain and a few embedded storms through the early evening, until the front sags south to near the Ohio River tonight. Rainfall has totaled around an inch, with some locally heavier amounts.

Temperatures will peak near 70 after a couple of very warm days, then slowly fall through the 60s later this afternoon, as winds turn northwesterly. Conditions will dry out Thursday night and Friday, outside of a brief midday shower tomorrow accompanying a brief shot of chilly air. Expect breezy conditions with a mix of clouds and sun Friday, then ample sunshine this weekend.

Temperatures will be more seasonable Saturday afternoon in the upper 60s, then warm into the upper 70s Sunday, as winds shift southwest behind high pressure. Another wet weather system will approach the region early next week, with showers and a few storms likely Monday and Tuesday.

Thursday: Periods of rain/thunder. High 69, falling to 60 by evening

Tonight: Evening showers, breezy, cooler. Low 47

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, midday shower, breezy. High 59

Saturday: Sunny. High 68 (38)

Sunday: Partly sunny, mild, rain at night. High 78 (54)

Monday: Rain returns. High 75 (58)

Tuesday: Showers early, cloudy. High 73 (59)