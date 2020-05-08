Rainy, cold today and record cold tomorrow

FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT Midnight until 9am.

QUICK COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Showers into the afternoon, breezy and cool. Daytime high 49

Tonight: Gradual clearing, chilling breeze, near record cold. Low 29

Saturday: Frosty morning, partly sunny. High 50

Sunday: Partly sunny, chance of showers later. 35/59

Monday: Partly sunny. 40/53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today: Rain showers associated with a cold front moving south across the state will continue into the afternoon. Showers will taper off and gradually end from northwest to southeast. A few isolated showers may linger into the evening. The early high today will be around 49. The temperature will stay within a few degrees of that most of the day then drop to near 40 by sunset.

Any early evening leftover light rain southeast may mix with a few snowflakes before ending.

Tonight temperatures will drop toward a record low by daybreak. The record is 30 set in 1983. The low will be near that at daybreak. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9am with a hard freeze expected for early Saturday morning. Temperatures will be at or below freezing for at least four hours. Widespread frost is likely.

Tomorrow, after a frosty start, will be partly to mostly sunny but not warm after such a cold start. Highs will be near 50. Mother’s Day will be partly cloudy and milder with a high near 60 but with a chance of showers late day.

Showers linger early Monday, but it should dry out and get warmer by mid-week. Highs will be around 50 Monday, into the mid-60s by midweek and near 70 by the weekend.

-Bob