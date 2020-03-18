Rainy and warmer weather on the way as we head into spring

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, afternoon rain. High 56

Tonight: Rain showers, chance of thunderstorms. Low 52

Thursday: Rain and showers, warmer. High 69

Friday: Showers mainly in the morning, gusty winds. 64/67

Saturday: Clearing, cool. 29/40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

As weak high pressure moves further east this morning more high clouds will stream into Central Ohio from the Central Plains. Moisture has been increasing as the high has been retreating.

A large area of rain, some heavy, and possibly embedded thunderstorms will move into the state by afternoon. Rain will become lighter tonight. After highs between 55 and 60 today the lows will only drop into the low to mid-50s tonight.

Tomorrow a warm front will lift across Central Ohio up towards Lake Erie. In its wake, even with more rain, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-60s.

Friday a cold front will be dragged across the state by low pressure zooming north of New England. Showers will enter and depart the state in the morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Much cooler Canadian high pressure will follow that front during the afternoon. Saturday’s high will be around 40.

Remember your umbrella for this afternoon!

-Bob