Rainy and warmer weather as we head into spring

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, afternoon rain. High 55

Tonight: Rain showers ending after midnight. Low 50

Thursday: Rain and showers, warmer. High 68

Friday: Showers mainly in the morning, gusty winds. 64/67

Saturday: Clearing, cool. 29/40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A large area of rain, some heavy, and possibly embedded thunderstorms will move into the state today. Rain will end after midnight. Highs will be in the mid-50s today the and lows will be around 50 tonight.

Tomorrow a warm front will lift across Central Ohio up towards Lake Erie. In its wake, even with more rain, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-60s.

Friday a cold front will be dragged across the state by low pressure zooming north of New England. Showers will enter and depart the state in the morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Much cooler Canadian high pressure will follow. The weekend will dry out with sunshine trying to make a comeback Saturday.

Remember your umbrella for this afternoon!

-Bob