Rain today, still warm and breezy then cooler tomorrow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers, breezy and warm. High 67

Tonight: Showers, slight chance of thunder, breezy. Low 45

Friday: Clearing, seasonal. High 58

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler. High 50 (32)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. High 48 (33)

Monday: Chance of rain/snow early, then rain showers. High 50 (32)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front is moving into the region from the northwest this morning. There will be a chance of light and scattered showers ahead of that front this morning. Our atmosphere has been so very dry we will continue to see virga, rain showers that eveaporate before they reach the ground this morning. Though there will be some showers this afternoon, the heaviest rain with a few rumbles of thunder will arrive this afternoon and evening between 4 and 8pm.

Rainfall totals will be from a half-inch to an inch and a half.

The slow-moving front will bring gusty winds with it. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph with a few higher especially northwest. High temperatures will reach the mid-upper 60s with the highest southeast. By tomorrow morning there is still a chance of showers early but most of the rain will be moving south. Behind the front cooler and drier air will move in for the weekend with the front south of central Ohio.

Have A Great Day!!

-Bob