Rain to snow, windy and very cold weather will cause travel troubles

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Rain to snow, breezy, falling into the 20s. High 46 (Early)

Tonight: Chance of snow, cold and windy. Low 15

Christmas Day: A few snow showers/flurries, very cold. High 20

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. High 32 (16)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 42 (23)

Monday: Chance of morning snow and rain High 39 (33)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It is a Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day for wintry conditions that will develop. The Alert will last through Christmas morning. Rain showers this morning will mix with and change to snow with the passage of a cold front. Winter Weather Advisories in central and eastern Ohio go into effect this morning for slippery roads and other surfaces conditions as well with varying amounts of snowfall. There will also be a Winter Storm Warning for southeastern Ohio starting this afternoon. The heaviest snow will be in eastern Ohio.

If you’re traveling for the holiday in Central Ohio it looks like we can expect around an inch of snow in the Columbus area with less than an inch west to 2-4 inches east of the I-71 corridor by tomorrow morning, and around 5 inches possibly more in eastern Ohio. Northeast Ohio can expect more than 5 inches with totals of around 8 inches in Cleveland.

Temperatures will drop during the day from near 40 this morning into the mid-upper 20s by sunset. Wind chills will be in the low-mid 20s by sunset. With frigid air in place and stronger westerly winds behind the front temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the low to mid-teens and wind chills will be around 5-degrees early.

Christmas Day a few snow showers and flurries will be likely. The weekend will be sunny to partly sunny and dry. And milder! Highs will be around freezing Saturday and in the upper 30s Sunday. The next chance of rain or snow will be Sunday night and Monday.

Merry Christmas!

-Bob