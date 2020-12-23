Rain, then snow, wind and very cold weather will impact holiday travel

CHRISTMAS EVE: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY EASTERN AND SOUTHERN OHIO / WINTER STORM WARNING SOUTHEAST

Wintry weather will prevail Christmas Eve afternoon and night, with the most significant travel impacts along and east of the I-71 corridor.

A brisk southerly flow developed behind high pressure sliding off to the east and a storm system in the Upper Midwest, boosting temperatures into the comfortable low 50s. Winds will gust up to 30 mph at times through early evening.

Clouds will increase as moisture streams north, arriving overnight. The powerful low-pressure system will move east across the Great Lakes Wednesday, bringing rain during the morning and midday hours. A secondary wave rippling north along the strong cold front will enhance the rain and wind, but also pull in colder air, changing rain to snow from west to east.

Accumulations will range from a coating in in western Ohio to several inches over the eastern part of the state. A rapid drop in temperature will result in a quick freeze on roadways, as readings fall from the 40s to the 20s.

Snow showers will linger through Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, enhanced by lake moisture, with additional minor accumulations, along with some blowing snow.

Temperatures will plummet into the low teens Christmas morning and struggle to rise to 20 during the day with a cold northwest wind and limited sunshine. The weekend will bring moderation and seasonal readings in the 30s Saturday with sunshine. Clouds will increase Sunday ahead of the next storm tracking north of Ohio Monday that will bring rain, possibly ending as wet snow.

Forecast

Tonight: Clouds thicken, breezy, showers arrive. Low 46

Christmas Eve: Rain to snow p.m., windy. High 46 falling to

Christmas Day: Windy, cold, early flurry. High 21 (14)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 31 (16)

Sunday: Clouds increase, snow at night. High 41 (23)

Monday: Wintry mix. High 37 (30)