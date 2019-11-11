Rain-snow mix expected to impact Monday afternoon commute

Good Sunday Evening! Sunday’s mild weather is giving way to snow and cold temperatures.

We finished the weekend on a positive — the warmest day of this cold November so far (58 degrees)! But now get ready for a record cold blast, accompanied by our first accumulating snow Monday evening, and single-digit January-like wind chills on Tuesday.

We’ll wake up to intermittent light rain Monday, with temperatures in the mild low 40s, holding nearly steady through early afternoon. A wave will ripple north along a slow-moving arctic cold front during the afternoon.

Much colder air will rush in Monday evening, turning rain to snow, with a quick freeze causing slick roads tomorrow night and early Tuesday.

Snow accumulations will be limited by initially warm ground, but 1 to 3 inches will fall across the state, with the largest amounts north of Marysville/Delaware.

The snowbelt in the northeast will end up with upwards of a foot of snow by Wednesday.

The wind chill will plummet into the single digits by Tuesday morning, which is rare so early in the season. Record cold is likely Tuesday, with a high temperature near 30, along with scattered snow showers coming off the Great Lakes.

Morning readings could topple record lows, especially Wednesday morning with clearing skies and light winds, along with snow cover. Hundreds of record lows will be broken this week.

Unfortunately, we won’t see Mercury’s transit tomorrow morning across the sun here as a small dot — but NASA will have a good view to share. Won’t happen again until 2032.

Quick Forecast:

Tonight: Clouds thicken, sprinkle late. Low 44



Veterans Day: Rain to snow early evening. High 44, falling to the low 30s in the evening, slick roads at night



Tuesday: Some sun, windy, very cold, scattered flurries. High 29 (18)



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very cold. High 30 (14)



Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 39 (23)



Friday: Mostly sunny. High 43 (25)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 45 (27)

Stay warm and be safe! –Ben