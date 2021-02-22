Rain/Snow ends this morning on this windy day, milder weather coming to Columbus and central Ohio

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Rain and snow, mainly early, windy and cloudy. High 37

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy. Low 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High 41

Wednesday: Patchy AM fog, stray light showers. High 46 (31)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 36 (28)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 38 (22)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Rain tapers off from west to east pretty quickly as a cold front moves east. It looks like the clouds will hang in there through the day. It will be a chilly 10-15 mph wind in the front’s wake that will make it feel like it’s still in the 20s. The temperature will actually peak in the mid-30s then drop into the low 30s around sunset.

Tonight it will stay cloudy and breezy. The temperature will be around freezing most of the night with wind chills still in the 20s. There is a possibility of some patchy fog developing because of the southwesterly breeze over the remaining snowpack.

Tomorrow night and Wednesday morning patchy fog will be possible again. The next weather maker moves into the Great Lakes Wednesday. It also will bring a slight chance of light showers into northern and central Ohio. Wednesday will be the warmest day this week with above average highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with highs in the 30s. There will be more chances of rain or snow Saturday. The high will be in the low 40s. It looks like Sunday’s high will be in the upper 40s.

Welcome to Monday,

-Bob