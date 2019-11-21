Rain showers tonight, more weekend rain coming

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Sct’d rain showers, windy at times, low 41

Friday: Slow clearing, cool breezy, high 46

Saturday: Few am flurries, rainy day, high 44

Sunday: Some clearing expected, high 45

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been the longest above normal streak of the month at 2 straight days. We saw a mild start near 40 and climbed into the middle 50s today. A weak cold front will work through the area overnight brining up rain chances in our area.

Most of the rain will not be a lot in the buckets, but will wet the pavement before the Friday morning commute. In fact, it appears the rain will overcome a drier airmass near the surface and will become a bit more moderate by the morning, mainly south of I-70.

Lows will start in the upper 30s to lower 40s, so a refreeze will not be an issue on Friday morning. The rain will quickly exit the state during the morning on Friday, and give way to clearing skies. The sunshine will battle a colder airmass so temps will climb to the middle to upper 40s.

Friday night with clear skies early, and clouds late, we will see temps plunge back into the 20s area-wide, which will be important as moisture quickly returns by Saturday morning. Initially, our air will be dry, so we will not see much until at least mid-morning Saturday.

By mid-morning when moisture does start to return, I expect that temps will be cold enough to support some snow showers/flurries with no accumulations expected. Since the storm has origins from the south, it will be bringing up warmer air that will quickly change everything to rain showers before noon.

We will continue to have rain showers on Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Rain will move out Saturday night with some snow showers expected on the backend of the system.

Sunday will see clearing skies and highs in the middle 40s. We will be partly cloudy on Monday into the lower 50s. Tuesday ahead of our next cold front, clouds will increase with highs in the lower 50s, and then rain will arrive late day.

This rain chance will continue into early Wednesday, with some drying later in the day and highs in the upper 40s. We will enjoy partly cloudy skies on Thanksgiving Day Thursday with highs in the upper 40s.

-Dave